Left Menu

Companies have reached deal on FCAS jet programme, says Dassault Aviation head

The companies involved in developing a European next-generation fighter jet have settled their dispute and reached an agreement to move forward, the head of Dassault Aviation told Le Figaro newspaper. "Today, yes, it is done", said the firm's Chief Executive Eric Trappier in the interview.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:12 IST
Companies have reached deal on FCAS jet programme, says Dassault Aviation head

The companies involved in developing a European next-generation fighter jet have settled their dispute and reached an agreement to move forward, the head of Dassault Aviation told Le Figaro newspaper.

"Today, yes, it is done", said the firm's Chief Executive Eric Trappier in the interview. Trappier has also informed French President Emmanuel Macron of the deal, according to the paper, which is owned by the Dassault group.

Dassault Aviation spearheads the Franco-German FCAS fighter jet programme, which also involves Airbus and Thales. German and French government officials in past weeks indicated the companies were nearing an agreement, but the involved firms had so far denied a deal was struck.

French President Emmanuel Macron and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel first announced plans in July 2017 for FCAS, which will include a fighter jet and a range of associated weapons, including drones. Lately, the project - originally meant to unify Europeans after the migration crisis and Britain's decision to leave the European Union - has been a source of tension between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022