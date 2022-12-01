Left Menu

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 21:45 IST
Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, December 1: - Delhi Police moved HC against the discharge of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in the case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death, more than 15 months after a city court let him off and sought condonation of delay in filing the revision petition.

- HC sought the response of the Election Commission and the Delhi Election Commission on a plea by Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) concerning candidates for the upcoming municipal body elections here.

- HC sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain seeking bail in a money laundering case lodged by the agency.

- HC dismissed a petition by depositors of the PMC Bank challenging the restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on withdrawals from their bank accounts.

- HC closed proceedings on a plea for financial assistance for old people, noting that rules are in place to provide financial assistance to the destitute elderly in the city and there is a system to accept application forms online.

- HC refused to call a child with special needs, who is allegedly a victim of sexual assault, for re-cross examination, saying the law directs that the minor shall not be called repeatedly to testify in the court.

- HC stayed a circular issued by the Shahdara Bar Association prescribing a different dress code for law interns to distinguish them from advocates, and asked the Bar Council of Delhi to meet all bar associations here and consensually derive a uniform dress code for interns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

