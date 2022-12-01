ECI directs SSP Mainpuri to relieve 6 Police Officers

The Election Commission of India has sought explanations from SSP Mainpuri and Etawah for violation of ECI instructions on transfer and posting of police officers in view of ongoing bye elections to Mainpuri Parliamentary Constituency of Uttar Pradesh. With reference to the representation received from Prof. Ramgopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, the Commission headed by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Shri Anup Chandra Pandey and Shri Arun Goel, after due deliberation has directed the following -

SSP, Mainpuri to immediately relieve the Sub-Inspectors namely Shri Suresh Chand, Shri Kadir Shah, Shri Sudhir Kumar, Shri Sunil Kumar, Shri Satya Bhan and Shri Raj Kumar Goswami falling under the said transfer and posting policy, from the police stations located in respective Assembly segments, wherein they are presently posted.

SSP, Mainpuri to submit explanation to the Commission as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for non-compliance of Commission's extant instructions and relevant provisions of Model Code of Conduct while carrying out transfer & posting of Police personnel.

SSP Etawah to furnish his explanation as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for granting long leave to the four SHOs of police stations of Vaidpura, Bharthana, Jaswantnagar and Chaubiya, without prior permission of the Commission after imposition of Model Code of Conduct.

CEO UP has also been directed to ensure that force deployment relating to ongoing bye-election for 21-Mainpuri Parliamentary Constituency is done strictly under the supervision of the concerned General and Police Observer, following the laid down procedure of randomization etc. Randomization of local police force is a cornerstone of extant instruction of the Commission to ensure fairness.

In order to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election, all DEOs of election going districts have also been directed to ensure that Commission's extant instructions, relevant provisions of Law and Model Code of Conduct are complied with in letter and spirit.

