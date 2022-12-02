Two gangsters nabbed in Punjab's Amritsar

Two suspected gangsters were arrested after a brief gunfight with police on Thursday, an official said.

Police had prior information about their movement in the Chehertha area, Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh said.

Their SUV was intercepted in a crowded market here, but they managed to escape, police said.

The duo entered a house and after a brief gunfight were arrested, they said.

Singh said five pistols and some live cartridges were seized from them and they are named in various criminal cases.

