Left Menu

UP: SP media cell makes 'derogatory' remarks against RSS on Twitter, case registered

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-12-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 00:38 IST
UP: SP media cell makes 'derogatory' remarks against RSS on Twitter, case registered
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Thursday registered a case here in connection with the Samajwadi Party (SP) Media Cell allegedly making derogatory remarks against the RSS through its official Twitter account, officials said.

The case was registered on the complaint of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer and advocate Pramod Kumar Pandey at Lucknow's Vibhuti Khand police station, they said The complainant alleged that in the tweets issued from the SP media cell's official handle, ''highly objectionable'' comments were made regarding the treatment of young RSS volunteers at its 'shakhas', which has caused mental trauma to him.

Pandey said that ''crores of swayamsevaks'' are associated with the RSS and through the tweets, a conspiracy has been hatched to disturb social and communal harmony.

The same handle had made objectionable comments in the past as well therefore, it must be blocked, Pandey said in the complaint.

According to police, a case against unknown persons under section 505(2)(statements creating or promoting enmity) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022