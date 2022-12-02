U.S. Senate lacks votes to require rail worker sick leave
Updated: 02-12-2022
The U.S. Senate on Thursday failed to approve a measure to require railroads to give seven days of paid sick leave to railroad employees, but was poised to approve separate legislation to impose a tentative contract deal reached in September and avoid a rail stoppage that could begin as early as Dec. 9.
Supporters of the sick leave measure needed 60 votes in the 100-member Senate for approval. 51 senators have voted in favor and 43 against with voting ongoing.
