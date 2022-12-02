Left Menu

U.S. Senate lacks votes to require rail worker sick leave

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2022 01:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 01:55 IST
U.S. Senate lacks votes to require rail worker sick leave
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate on Thursday failed to approve a measure to require railroads to give seven days of paid sick leave to railroad employees, but was poised to approve separate legislation to impose a tentative contract deal reached in September and avoid a rail stoppage that could begin as early as Dec. 9.

Supporters of the sick leave measure needed 60 votes in the 100-member Senate for approval. 51 senators have voted in favor and 43 against with voting ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022