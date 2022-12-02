Left Menu

Mumbai: Class 8 girl raped by two classmates in civic-run school, case filed

Two boys allegedly raped their 13-year-old classmate inside the classroom of their civic-run school in Matunga area of Mumbai, after which the police registered a case against them, an official said on Friday. The minor accused were produced in a juvenile court, which sent them to the juvenile detention centre at Dongri in south Mumbai and further investigation is underway.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 10:36 IST
Mumbai: Class 8 girl raped by two classmates in civic-run school, case filed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two boys allegedly raped their 13-year-old classmate inside the classroom of their civic-run school in Matunga area of Mumbai, after which the police registered a case against them, an official said on Friday. The incident took place on Monday, he said.

''The girl was sexually assaulted by her two classmates, when their fellow classmates stepped out of the classroom for dance practice. The two accused indulged in the crime by taking advantage of the situation,'' an official of Matunga police station said.

The victim and the accused are students of Class 8, he said.

''The incident left the girl shaken and she shared her ordeal with her family members, who immediately lodged a complaint against the accused,'' the official said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the boys under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 DA (gangrape of a woman under sixteen years of age) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added. The minor accused were produced in a juvenile court, which sent them to the juvenile detention centre at Dongri in south Mumbai and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022