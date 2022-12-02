Left Menu

Kerala HC dismisses govt plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to rape accused MLA

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 02-12-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 14:48 IST
Kerala HC dismisses govt plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to rape accused MLA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the state government seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly facing charge of rape and attempt to murder.

The state government and the alleged victim in the case had filed separate petitions in the high court for cancellation of the conditional bail granted to Kunnappilly, arguing that his custodial interrogation was necessary to find out the truth in the case.

Besides rape and attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the alleged victim who stated he had abducted and manhandled her.

A sessions court in Ernakulam had granted anticipatory bail to Kunnappilly in the cases registered against him in October this year.

The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend. The victim claimed that Kunnappilly offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022