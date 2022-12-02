Left Menu

Driver charged with killing Indian student in pickup truck-cycle collision in Toronto

Toronto police have arrested the driver of a pickup truck who was responsible for the death of a 20-year-old Indian national in Canada after the truck collided with the students cycle on a pedestrian crosswalk last month.The 60-year-old driver was charged with callous driving and violating traffic rules, the Toronto Star newspaper reported on Thursday.The Indian student was identified as Kartik Saini.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 02-12-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:07 IST
Driver charged with killing Indian student in pickup truck-cycle collision in Toronto
  • Country:
  • Canada

Toronto police have arrested the driver of a pickup truck who was responsible for the death of a 20-year-old Indian national in Canada after the truck collided with the student's cycle on a pedestrian crosswalk last month.

The 60-year-old driver was charged with callous driving and violating traffic rules, the Toronto Star newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Indian student was identified as Kartik Saini. He hailed from Karnal, Haryana, and travelled to Canada in August 2021. He was a student at Sheridan college.

Saini was killed after he was hit and dragged by the pickup truck while crossing a road in midtown on November 23.

Emergency services tried to free the cyclist and revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Traffic Services investigators charged the man with careless driving causing death, unsafe turning, and proceeding contrary to a traffic sign, said a press release by Toronto police.

The driver's name was not revealed as the police said they do not name the people charged under the Highway Traffic Act. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 16.

A makeshift memorial has been set up at the crash site, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022