4-year-old run over by speeding car in Gurugram

In a shocking incident, a 4-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a speeding car in Gurugram, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Iqbalpur village in Farrukhnagar of Gurugram on Wednesday when Harsh was hit by the car when he was playing outside his home.

An FIR has been registered against the car's driver who managed to escape with his vehicle from the spot, police said.

According to the complaint, Menpal said that his brother's son, Harsh, was hit by the speeding grey Swift car when he was playing outside his home. The car was driven by Manoj Kumar, a resident of Menpal's village.

Kumar mowed down Harsh and fled away. The critically injured boy was rushed to the SGT hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Menpal said.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Kumar under sections 279 (rash driving), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Farrukhnagar police station, officials said.

''The car was found registered with Yamunanagar authority and we will issue a notice to the car owner under section 133 of the Motor Vehicle Act. After the verification, the accused will be arrested,'' Assistant Sub-Inspector Manjeet Kumar, said.

