Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' containing animal eyes - Kyiv
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-12-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 16:49 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Several Ukrainian embassies abroad have received "bloody packages" containing animal eyes, Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Friday, after a series of letter bombs were sent to sites in Spain including Ukraine's embassy in Madrid.
The packages, soaked in a liquid with a distinctive colour and smell, were sent to Kyiv's embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, to general consulates in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno, spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine conflict intensifies in east; NATO, Poland say missile likely not from Russia
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine conflict intensifies in east; NATO, Poland say missile likely not from Russia
Biden disputes Ukraine leader comments that missiles that landed in Poland weren't Ukrainian
WRAPUP 4-Ukraine conflict hots up in east; NATO, Poland say missile likely not from Russia
Hungary seen on track to unlocking billions of euros in EU funds this year -EU sources