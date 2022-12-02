Moosewala's father welcomes detention of gangster Goldy Brar in US

Murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father on Friday welcomed the news of the detention of gangster Goldy Brar, prime accused in the case, by the US authorities. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is currently in Ahmedabad confirmed the development, saying that Brar has been detained by the police in California and that he would ''definitely be brought to India''. He will be in the custody of the Punjab Police ''very soon'', he told reporters. In Mansa, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh said he was yet to get any official information about the development. ''I do not have any official information. I learnt through media reports that Brar has been detained. If it is so, I welcome it,'' Singh told reporters. Singh had on Thursday called upon the Union government to announce a reward of Rs 2 crore for any information leading to the arrest of Canada-based gangster Brar. He had even offered to pay for the reward from his own pocket. Singh on Friday said he seeks severe punishment for Brar. He said it is because of criminals like these that the reputation of the country also gets tarnished and that is why they should be put behind bars. He said he will not sit quietly till such criminals are punished.

Singh said his son was innocent and committed to his state. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the singer's murder. A red corner notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, was issued against him. According to the 1,850-page chargesheet filed in the Moosewala murder case, Goldy Brar was the mastermind behind the killing. Brar had given the news of the withdrawal of security of Moosewala to shooters on May 28 and had asked them to hurry up and kill the singer on May 29, as per the charge sheet. Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was pruned by the Punjab Police on a temporary basis. Brar had coordinated with the accused and gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and the shooters and hatched the plan. As per the chargesheet, Brar had arranged weapons, money, cars, phones, sim cards, shelters etc, for the other accused. The murder was in retaliation to youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year. A native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, Brar left for Canada on a student visa in 2017.

Brar was also a key conspirator in the Dera Sacha Sauda follower murder incident which took place last month.

Two cases were registered against Brar in November 2020 and February 2021 on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

