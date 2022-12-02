Left Menu

INS Shivalik and Kamorta deployed to South China Sea in Vietnam

The ships would be undertaking numerous professional interactions with the Vietnam People's Navy during the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 17:56 IST
INS Shivalik and Kamorta deployed to South China Sea in Vietnam
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Naval Ships, Shivalik and Kamorta which are forward deployed in the South China Sea are in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The ships would be undertaking numerous professional interactions with the Vietnam People's Navy during the visit.

The visit is part of the bilateral defence cooperation activities to further enhance the robust ties between the two navies as also to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam. Earlier this year, two Indian Naval Ships, Sahyadri and Kadmatt had also visited Ho Chi Minh City.

The visiting Indian Naval ships Shivalik and Kamorta form part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam. The two ships, designed and constructed in India, are equipped with a versatile array of weapons and sensors, carry multi-role helicopters and symbolise India's advanced warship building capabilities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

