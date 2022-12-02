Pakistan PM condemns 'assassination' attempt on country's head of mission in Afghanistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condemned what he said in a Twitter post was an assassination attempt on his country's head of mission in neighbouring Afghanistan's capital Kabul.
Spokespeople for the Taliban's ministry of foreign affairs and interior ministry in Afghanistan did not immediately respond to request for comment
The Pakistan embassy in Kabul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
