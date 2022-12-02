Left Menu

Pakistan PM condemns 'assassination' attempt on country's head of mission in Afghanistan

Updated: 02-12-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 18:16 IST
Pakistan PM condemns 'assassination' attempt on country's head of mission in Afghanistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condemned what he said in a Twitter post was an assassination attempt on his country's head of mission in neighbouring Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

Spokespeople for the Taliban's ministry of foreign affairs and interior ministry in Afghanistan did not immediately respond to request for comment

The Pakistan embassy in Kabul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

