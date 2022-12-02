Left Menu

SC declines Hindu Mahasabha leader's plea for inclusion in Ram Janmabhoomi temple trust

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 19:05 IST
SC declines Hindu Mahasabha leader's plea for inclusion in Ram Janmabhoomi temple trust
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the ‘Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra’ to include the name of Swami Chakrapani of the Hindu Mahasabha as a member of the trust tasked with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the submissions of a lawyer appearing for the Hindu Mahasabha leader and said the petitioner has no vested right to be included in the trust.

The lawyer pleaded the rules have not been framed for the trust so far.

“You either withdraw the petition or we will dismiss it,” the bench said, adding the petitioner may file a representation and pursue it with the authorities concerned.

''If we dismiss the writ petition nothing will happen. You want to be a part of the Ayodhya trust, pursue your representation. We will not entertain this. We don't want to get into this at all...,” the bench said.

In a significant verdict, a five-judge Constitution bench had on November 9, 2019 paved the way for construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The top court had directed the Centre to formulate a scheme under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993 within a period of three months from the date of the judgment.

''The scheme shall envisage the setting up of a trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body... The scheme to be framed by the Central Government shall make necessary provisions in regard to the functioning of the trust or body including on matters relating to the management of the trust, the powers of the trustees including the construction of a temple and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters,'' it had said.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is the Chairperson of the trust, which includes VHP Vice President Champat Rai, senior advocate K Parasaran, former IAS officer Nripendra Mishra. The district magistrate of Ayodhya and a Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government are its ex-officio members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
4
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022