CPI(M) wants Paresh Rawal prosecuted for 'hate speech' at Gujarat rally

CPI(M) leader Md Salim on Friday said he has lodged a police complaint here against Paresh Rawal, alleging that the veteran actor made utterances during a recent poll rally in Gujarat that tantamounted to hate speech against the Bengali community. Salim, in his complaint to Taratola Police Station, said he came across a video on various social media platforms featuring the actor giving a speech, which could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis.

The CPI(M) leader said he apprehended that people from Bengal residing in other parts of the country could get affected as a result of Rawal's comments.

''Such speech on public domain has been made to provoke riots and destroy harmony between Bengali community and other communities across the country, and cause public mischief,'' Salim claimed.

Earlier in the day, Rawal, however, apologised for his comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)