MP: Chouhan suspends four officials for dereliction of duty at public gathering in Betul

PTI | Betul | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:15 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday suspended four officials for alleged dereliction of duty while addressing a programme in the tribal-dominated Betul district.

Speaking at a public gathering at Kundabkajan village of Bhimpur block, Chouhan announced the suspension of district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) A K Tiwari, mineral officer Dnyaneshwar Tiwari, MP Central Power Distribution Company's Chicholi area junior engineer (JE) Pawan Barskar and Saikheda area JE Rahul Shakya.

The officials were suspended for allegedly showing negligence in work.

The chief minister also announced that Rs 80 crore would be invested to set up a 132 KV sub-station Pat Rayat village to smoothen power supply in the area. PTI COR LAL ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

