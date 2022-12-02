Left Menu

885 kgs of poppy seized in Jammu, 2 arrested

The Anti Narcotics Task Force ANTF on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 885 kilograms of the poppy from their possession in Jammus winter capital city, officials said. During its search, 885.55 kilograms of poppy was recovered by the team in the vehicle, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 885 kilograms of the poppy from their possession in Jammu's winter capital city, officials said. On a tip-off, the team swung into action and spotted the truck found parked behind Nehru market in Jammu, they said. During its search, 885.55 kilograms of poppy was recovered by the team in the vehicle, they said. The peddlers identified as Arif Ahmed and Aijaz Ahmed of South Kashmir were arrested and the truck has been seized, they said. ANTF is investigating further links after the registration of the case. More arrests are expected, they said. Anti Narcotic Task Force has appealed to the general public to share information regarding such drug dealers so that appropriate legal actions are taken against them and this menace is uprooted from our society.

