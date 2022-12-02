Left Menu

Bishnoi gang member held with 20 pistols: Punjab Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:27 IST
A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested with 20 pistols in his possession, a top Punjab police officer said on Friday.

Bunty, a resident of Jain Chowk in Bhiwani district of Haryana, was an inter-state weapon smuggler and was nabbed from Dhakoli area on the old Ambala road in Mohali district’s Zirakpur.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that Bunty is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was tasked to deliver a consignment of weapons to the members of the gang on the directions of Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh Brar alias Goldy Brar.

Bunty was arrested by the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with the Mohali Police with 20 pistols, including three .30 caliber, two 9 MM with 40 live cartridges, and 15 magazines in his possession, he said.

Police also recovered a car from him.

Further investigation is under process to find out his involvement in criminal cases, the DGP said, adding, the gangster has been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

