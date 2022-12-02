Left Menu

Two teens held for attempting to rape girl in Assam

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 02-12-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 21:43 IST
Two teenagers, including a minor, were arrested in Assam's Sonitpur district on Friday for allegedly attempting to rape an 11-year-old girl, police said.

The girl was accosted by the two Class-12 students on her way home from tuition class on Tuesday evening.

“They tried to rape the girl, but were unsuccessful. She later told a friend about the incident, who alerted her family members,” a police officer said.

One of the accused was held from a private hostel in Tezpur, and the other from his residence here, he said.

The minor has been forwarded to a juvenile centre, and another accused will be produced before a court, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

