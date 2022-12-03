Left Menu

U.S. says Swiss engineering group ABB to pay over $315 mln to resolve bribery case

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2022 03:42 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 03:42 IST
U.S. says Swiss engineering group ABB to pay over $315 mln to resolve bribery case
Swiss engineering and technology group ABB Ltd agreed to pay more than $315 million to resolve an investigation into a bribery case at a South African state-owned energy company, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The Justice Department said its resolution was coordinated with prosecutorial authorities in South Africa and Switzerland, as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

