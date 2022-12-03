Gangster shot dead in Rajasthan

A gangster was shot dead in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Saturday, police said.

''Raju Theth was shot dead at the main gate of his house on Piprali road,'' Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rasthradeep told PTI.

The incident occurred around 10.15 am, the SP said, adding that a hunt had been launched to locate the accused.

