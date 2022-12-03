Left Menu

Mumbai: 23 held, 13 women rescued during raid at orchestra bar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 13:37 IST
Mumbai: 23 held, 13 women rescued during raid at orchestra bar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

At least 23 people were arrested and 13 women rescued during a raid at an illegal orchestra bar in Worli area of central Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

The police's social services branch conducted a raid at the establishment in the early hours of the day, an official said. As many as 13 women were rescued and cash to the tune of Rs 1.7 lakh, a laptop and other materials were seized from the place, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dancing in hotels, restaurants and bar rooms and protection of the dignity of the women (working in them) Act 2016, has been registered against 26 people, of which 23 have been arrested, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022