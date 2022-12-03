Wanted criminal who operated extortion rackets in Punjab, Haryana, arrested
The Punjab Police has arrested gangster Ankit Rana who operated extortion rackets in Punjab and Haryana, a top official said on Saturday.
Rana, who was wanted in many other criminal cases, was nabbed by the Punjab Police's Anti Gangster Task Force.
''In a major breakthrough, #AGTF Punjab, in coordination with @sasnagarpolice has arrested Gangster Ankit Rana, wanted for Baltana Encounter Case & many other criminal cases. ''Ankit is one of the main Kingpins of extortion rackets in #Punjab-#Haryana," said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a tweet.
He said the Punjab Police is committed to make the state crime-free according to the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
