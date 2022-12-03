Left Menu

Three killed in road accident in UP’s Unnao

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 03-12-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 17:23 IST
Three killed in road accident in UP’s Unnao
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died in a fire that broke out following a collision between two trucks and a dumper on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Pappu Singh (52), Balvir Singh (42) and Satish Kumar (46), Circle Officer (Hasanganj) Deepak Kumar Singh said.

According to police, the accident occurred in the early hours of the day when one of the trucks suddenly stopped without warning. A case has been lodged and a probe has been initiated, the CO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022