Three killed in road accident in UP’s Unnao

Three people died in a fire that broke out following a collision between two trucks and a dumper on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Pappu Singh (52), Balvir Singh (42) and Satish Kumar (46), Circle Officer (Hasanganj) Deepak Kumar Singh said.

According to police, the accident occurred in the early hours of the day when one of the trucks suddenly stopped without warning. A case has been lodged and a probe has been initiated, the CO said.

