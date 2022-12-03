Missing minor girl found dead in field in UP's Pilibhit

The body of a 10-year-old missing girl was found in an agricultural field here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Anam, went missing on Friday after she had gone to see a fair with her uncle and other family members, they said.

The minor's family found her body bearing injury marks lying in a field outside Madhopur village, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said.

The girl's shoes were also found scattered in the area, he said.

After receiving the information, the SP, Circle Officer Satish Chandra and Amaria SHO Mukesh Shukla reached the spot and initiated a probe, police added.

According to the family, old enmity is the reason behind the incident, the SP said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)