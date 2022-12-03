Left Menu

Indian Navy reviewing practices and norms to do away with colonial vestiges: Navy

The Indian Navy is undertaking an exercise to identify redundant or archaic practices with an aim to shed the colonial vestiges, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday.In September, the Navy received its new ensign shedding its colonial past.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2022 20:06 IST
The Indian Navy is undertaking an exercise to identify redundant or archaic practices with an aim to shed the colonial vestiges, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday.

In September, the Navy received its new ensign shedding its colonial past. ''I am wondering why we take such a long time to change the ensign. The directions from the top leadership were very clear. We strongly support the view that we have to get away from this 'Ghulami ki mansikta' (slave mentality),'' Admiral Kumar said at a media briefing here, a day ahead of the Navy Day.

His comments came when asked about the change in the ensign.

Admiral Kumar said the Navy has found that many of its rules and regulations were archaic, adding the matter is being deliberated upon at the 'CNS (Chief of Naval Staff) discussion forum'.

''As far as inspiring initiatives go, the prime minister articulated Panch Pran from the ramparts of the Red Fort, which included 'Gulami ki Mansikta Se Mukti','' he said. ''In pursuance of that end state, the Navy will continue to proactively identify redundant or archaic practices, processes or symbols that could, either be discontinued, or modified in consonance with modern day realities,'' he added.

