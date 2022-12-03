Left Menu

UP: Woman kills husband with lover's help, both arrested

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-12-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 21:37 IST
A woman and her lover were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing her husband and later passing his death as suicide, police here said.

The accused have been identified as Kavita and Vinay, they said.

On November 30, Mahesh was found dead at his residence and Kavita told the family that he had allegedly committed suicide, Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said.

The post-mortem report revealed that the man was suffocated to death which created suspicion and a probe was launched, he said.

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of Mahesh's elder brother Jaswant Singh who expressed doubts about Kavita's extramarital relationship, the SP said.

Police recorded the statements of the couple's children who claimed that a man used to visit their house during the absence of their father, he said.

Following this, police checked the woman's call records and the duo was arrested from near the diamond flyover, the SP said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that Mahesh opposed their relationship and often abused and thrashed Kavita due to which they chalked out a plan to kill him, he said.

They smothered Mahesh to death with the help of a pillow and Kavita told the family that he committed suicide, the SP said.

