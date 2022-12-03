Left Menu

Delhi man shot dead by 2 assailants in Gurugram

Singhs son Bittu Singh said in his complaint that his father, who had a land dispute with two people -- Akhtar and Kalu -- was walking his dog outside the house when the two assailants opened fire, police said.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 03-12-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 22:02 IST
Delhi man shot dead by 2 assailants in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

A 59-year-old man from Delhi was allegedly shot dead by two assailants here, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Joginder Singh, they said, adding that the killing might be a fallout a land dispute. An FIR has been lodged against two persons, police said.

Singh, a native of Jaitpur in Delhi, had started living with his family at Kirawali village for the last six months, after constructing a house on a part of his five-acre land, police said. Singh's son Bittu Singh said in his complaint that his father, who had a land dispute with two people -- Akhtar and Kalu -- was walking his dog outside the house when the two assailants opened fire, police said. ''After hearing the shots, my mother came out of the house and found my father lying in a pool of blood and she raised the alarm. ''We rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead'','' Bittu said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against Akhtar and Kalu, also residents of Delhi, under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code among others. ''We are conducting raids to nab the accused,'' said Surender Kumar, Station House Officer of Bhupani police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022