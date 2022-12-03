Left Menu

Maha: Man ends life; wife, her partner, four others booked for abetment of suicide

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-12-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 22:28 IST
Six persons were booked for abetment of suicide after a 40-year-old man ended his life in Umred tehsil of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, a police official said on Saturday.

The man, a resident of Makardhokda area, had consumed poison on November 27 in his house, the Umred police station official said.

''He learnt about the illicit relationship of his wife and was beaten up by her partner and the latter's associates when he caught them together at an eatery. The distressed man later ended his life,'' the official said.

Based on the suicide note found in his house, six persons, including his wife and her partner, were charged under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide), the official said.

