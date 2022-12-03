Left Menu

1 killed as SUV rams into tree in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 03-12-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 23:29 IST
1 killed as SUV rams into tree in UP's Ballia
One woman was killed and three people were injured when their SUV collided with a tree in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Khadaicha village under Gadwar police station area when the occupants of the SUV were returning after attending a wedding in Ghazipur district, they said.

The driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a tree, the police said.

While Rita Devi (54) died on the spot, Vijay Sharma (50), his wife Meera Sharma (47) and driver Ashok (26) were seriously injured. The injured were taken to Mau for treatment, they said.

Vijay is the village head of Kaithwali in Bansdih Kotwali area and had gone with the others to attend a wedding at his brother-in-law's place, they said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

