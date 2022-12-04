Left Menu

Japan monitoring possible tsunami risk from Indonesia volcano - NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-12-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 10:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Japan's Meteorology Agency was monitoring for the possibility of a tsunami after a volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday, public broad caster NHK reported.

A tsunami from the eruption, which occurred around 11:18 a.m. Japan time (0218 GMT), could reach Okinawa Prefecture as early as 0530 GMT, NHK quoted the agency as saying.

