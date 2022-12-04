Left Menu

3 killed in TN road accident

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-12-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 17:46 IST
Three people were killed in a mishap involving a government bus and a lorry in the district on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened when the bus tried to overtake a lorry, before colliding with a vegetable-laden truck from the opposite side, the police said.

The victims included the bus driver. A few people who were injured were referred to a local hospital, they said.

