3 killed in TN road accident

Three people were killed in a mishap involving a government bus and a lorry in the district on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened when the bus tried to overtake a lorry, before colliding with a vegetable-laden truck from the opposite side, the police said.

The victims included the bus driver. A few people who were injured were referred to a local hospital, they said.

