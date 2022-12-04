Left Menu

Prominent Sudanese politician Wagdi Salih released

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 04-12-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 21:02 IST
Prominent Sudanese politician Wagdi Salih was released from jail on Sunday, one day before the military and the political coalition he was a part of are expected to sign a framework agreement.

Salih was at the forefront of an anti-corruption committee which came under fire from generals who led an October 2021 coup. His Forces of Freedom and Change coalition had called his arrest in October "purely political".

