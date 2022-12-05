Left Menu

Jailed Sudan ex-president Bashir transferred to hospital- lawyer

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 01:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 01:35 IST
Jailed Sudan ex-president Bashir transferred to hospital- lawyer

Former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been moved from prison to hospital to complete some medical treatment, his lawyer Hashim Abu-Bakr said on Sunday.

The 78-year-old has been in custody while he is being tried over the 1989 coup that brought him to power. He was ousted in an uprising in 2019. His lawyers had on Tuesday petitioned the court to transfer him to hospital, saying blood pressure and kidney issues posed a threat to his life if left untreated in prison.

Images of Bashir walking round a hospital ward caused controversy

earlier this year.

