Left Menu

SP MLA Nahid Hasan takes oath as legislator in UP Assembly

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-12-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 12:20 IST
SP MLA Nahid Hasan takes oath as legislator in UP Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan, who was recently released from jail, on Monday took oath as a legislator in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Hasan was booked under the stringent Gangster’s Act and was lodged in jail since January.

Speaker Satish Mahana administered oath to Hasan, MLA from Kairana in the Assembly office on Monday, an official source said here.

Mahana congratulated Hasan, wishing him to become an aware and successful MLA and help people in resolving their problems.

Hasan was released from Chitrakoot jail on Saturday after he was granted conditional bail by the Allahabad High Court on November 30.

The court of Justice Krishan Pahal said that Hasan would not intimidate the witnesses and would cooperate with the police in the investigation.

Out of 18 cases lodged against Hasan, he got bail in 17 cases from the lower courts and for the Gangster Act, Hasan got bail from the HC.

Gangster's Act case was registered against 40 people, including Hasan, his mother and former MP Tabassum Begum in February 2021 in Kairana.

Hasan was earlier arrested in another case on January 15 and was lodged in Muzaffarnagar jail and in September, he was shifted to Chitrakoot Jail by the administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022