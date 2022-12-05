Left Menu

Teen girl abducted, raped by tuition teacher in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 05-12-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 13:21 IST
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her tuition teacher in Bairia area here, police said on Monday.

The accused, Nitesh Kumar, was arrested on Sunday, senior sub-inspector (Bairia) Atul Mishra said.

Kumar abducted the teen on November 7 and raped her, he said.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case under sections pertaining to rape and kidnapping of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act has been registered.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, he said.

