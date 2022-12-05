Left Menu

Everybody has right to their religion: SC

India is a secular country and everybody has a right to their religion, the Supreme Court said on Monday while dismissing a PIL seeking to declare late religious figure Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra as Paramatma.A bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner for filing a publicity interest litigation.As the petitioner Upendra Nath Dalai started to read from his petition, the bench said, Suno hum ye lecture sunne ke liye nahi aaye hain Listen, we are not here to listen to your lecture.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 14:26 IST
Everybody has right to their religion: SC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is a secular country and everybody has a right to their religion, the Supreme Court said on Monday while dismissing a PIL seeking to declare late religious figure Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra as 'Paramatma'.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner for filing a ''publicity interest litigation''.

As the petitioner Upendra Nath Dalai started to read from his petition, the bench said, ''Suno hum ye lecture sunne ke liye nahi aaye hain (Listen, we are not here to listen to your lecture). Is this a public interest litigation? Aisa kaise ho sakta hai? Jisko jo manna hai wo mane. Apni country me sabko religious adhikar hai.Hum kaise keh sakte hain ki particular sect ko him maane.(How can this be possible? Everybody is free to follow his or her religion. How can we ask people to follow a particular religion) ''If you want you can consider him as 'Paramatma' (supreme being). Why enforce it on others?'' the bench observed.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Dalai seeking to declare Chandra as 'Paramatma'.

While dismissing the plea, the apex court said in its order,''India is a secular country and the petitioner cannot be permitted to pray that the citizens of India may accept Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra as 'Paramatma'. This is not a genuine public interest litigation at all and it seems to be publicity interest litigation which deserves to be dismissed with costs.'' Chandra was born on September 14, 1888 in Pabna in Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022