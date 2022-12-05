Left Menu

KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

SILVER RDY.BAR Rs.65,750.0065,700.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.65,850.0065,800.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.54,500.0054,300.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.51,700.0051,500.00Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD22-CT RDY. Rs.52,500.0052,300.00 Per 10 Gms.---- NOTE GST as applicable will be charged extra.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 14:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.65,750.00(65,700.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.65,850.00(65,800.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.54,500.00(54,300.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,700.00(51,500.00)Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.52,500.00(52,300.00) Per 10 Gms.

---- NOTE: GST as applicable will be charged extra.

