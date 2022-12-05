Sudanese civilian parties sign framework deal for new political transition
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:29 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
Sudanese political parties signed a framework deal on Monday that provides for a two-year civilian-led transition towards elections and would end a standoff triggered by a coup in October 2021.
The initial agreement would limit the military's formal role to a security and defence council headed by a prime minister, but leaves sensitive issues including transitional justice and security sector reform for further talks.
Also Read: Prominent Sudanese politician Wagdi Salih released
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudanese
Advertisement