Iran's Revolutionary Guards call for harsh judgment of 'rioters, thugs, terrorists'

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday that security forces would show no mercy towards "rioters, thugs, terrorists", the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The Revolutionary Guards also praised the judiciary for its stance on protests and encouraged it to swiftly and decisively issue judgments for defendants accused of "crimes against the security of the nation and Islam".

