Left Menu

Maha: Cop held for taking Rs 35,000 bribe in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-12-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 17:22 IST
Maha: Cop held for taking Rs 35,000 bribe in Thane district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a policeman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

Based on a complaint, the Thane unit of the ACB laid a trap and arrested an assistant police inspector (API) of Mumbra police station while accepting the bribe amount, he said. The accused policeman had allegedly demanded Rs 80,000 from a man against whom the police had registered offences under sections 498A (harassment of woman), and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official said.

The API had sought the bribe for not taking action against the complainant under the Dowry Act and IT Act, he said.

After negotiations, the accused settled for Rs 35,000, following which the complainant approached the ACB, the official said, adding that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022