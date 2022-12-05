Lithuanian woman tourist murder: Court to pronounce sentencing order tomorrow

A local court here on Monday heard the arguments regarding the quantum of punishment for two convicts in the rape and murder case of a Lithuanian woman tourist, who went missing in 2018 from Kovalam near here, and said the order will be pronounced on December 6.

The prosecution sought for maximum punishment in the case saying the victim was a foreign national who was murdered.

Sources said the two convicts sought lesser punishment considering their age.

The Thiruvananthapuram Sessions court had on Friday convicted two persons for raping and murdering a Lithuanian woman tourist.

The court had convicted Umesh and Udayan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape and murder, of the 33-year-old Lithuanian tourist, who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances from Kovalam on March 14, 2018.

The accused were found guilty based on the circumstantial and scientific evidence.

The highly decomposed and headless body of the woman was recovered from a mangrove forest at nearby Thiruvallam on April 21, 2018 and Umesh and Udayan were arrested on May 3, 2018.

The two men were charged under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 20(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police had said that the woman was raped and murdered by the two accused, who are drug peddlers, on March 14, the day she went missing.

The accused lured her to the spot saying it was a scenic and beautiful place, made her consume ganja, and then sexually assaulted and strangled her to death, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)