Two men killed in suspected hit-and-run case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:06 IST
Two men died allegedly after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in a suspected case of hit-and-run, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sameer (21) and Md. Islam Khan (19), residents of Daryaganj, they said.

The accident took place on Sunday near a gurdwara on GT Karnal road in Siraspur, police said.

The matter came to light after an information was received from SRHC Hospital in Narela regrading death of two youths after they met with an accident.

According to the police, the family members of the deceased told officials that both of them were going to Murthal, Haryana on a bike when they met with the accident.

On the basis of MLC (Medico-legal Case) and circumstances, a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Samaypur Badli police station, a senior police officer said.

After post-mortem at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, the bodies were handed over to their family members for last rites, police said, adding CCTV cameras are also being scanned to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of the accident.

