Left Menu

Lakhimpur violence: Court dismisses discharge applications of Union minister's son, others

PTI | Lakhimpur | Updated: 05-12-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:47 IST
Lakhimpur violence: Court dismisses discharge applications of Union minister's son, others
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Monday dismissed the discharge applications of 13 accused, including Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

District government counsel (criminal) Arvind Tripathi told PTI that the court of additional district judge-I dismissed the discharge applications and fixed December 6 as the date for framing of charges against the accused.

A charge sheet has been filed against all these accused.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri during a violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR.

Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence. Meanwhile, in another FIR related to the killing of two BJP workers and the driver, the court framed charges against four accused against whom the charge sheet was filed -- Vichitra Singh, Gurprit Singh, Kamaljit Singh and Gurvinder Singh.

Additional district government counsel Rajesh Kumar Singh told PTI that the court fixed December 15 as the date for submission of evidence.

Singh said charges under sections 109, 114, 504, 427, 436 of the IPC were framed against Vichitra Singh, while charges under sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 323, 325, 427, 436, 504 and 302 of the IPC were framed against the remaining three accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022