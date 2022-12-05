Ukraine says it downed over 60 missiles launched by Russia on Monday
Ukraine shot down more than 60 of over 70 missiles launched by Russia in a massed missile strike on Monday, Ukraine's air force command said.
The strikes targeted Ukraine's critical infrastructure, the air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
