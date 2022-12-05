Left Menu

Ukraine says it downed over 60 missiles launched by Russia on Monday

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 21:26 IST
Ukraine shot down more than 60 of over 70 missiles launched by Russia in a massed missile strike on Monday, Ukraine's air force command said.

The strikes targeted Ukraine's critical infrastructure, the air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

