Woman accuses friend's brother of morphing pictures

05-12-2022
A 19-year-old girl has alleged that her friend's brother morphed her pictures and made them viral on social media. She has also accused him of stalking and threatening to kill her, police said. The woman, a native of Uttar Pradesh, now lives in Farukhnagar here. According to the police complaint filed by the woman, she used to study with the sister of the accused, identified as Sanchit. As she did not have a mobile phone, the victim would call on Sanchit's number to speak to her friend, the police said citing her complaint. ''After some days, Sanchit asked me to meet and proposed marriage but I refused,'' the girl said in her complaint. Despite the refusal, Sanchit started insisting. He allegedly morphed her pictures and made those viral on a WhatsApp group. He also uploaded the pictures on Instagram and Facebook, she said.

Following her complaint, an FIR has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act at Farrukhnagar police station.

''We are verifying the facts and the accused will be arrested soon,'' said Farrukhnagar police station SHO Jitender Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

