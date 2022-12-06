Left Menu

Two held for posing as food safety officers in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 00:09 IST
Two held for posing as food safety officers in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly duping Mumbai-based hoteliers by posing as food safety officers, a police official said.

According to the Kasturba Marg police station official, fake identity cards, a car and other items were seized from the possession of the duo, aged between 25 and 28 years.

They entered a hotel in suburban Borivali masquerading as food safety officers and took Rs 5,000 from its manager, he said.

However, the hotel manager soon got suspicious of their activity and alerted the police, who later nabbed the duo, said the official.

The accused, residents of suburban Kandivali, had earlier taken money from another city-based hotel, too, he said.

They were arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating) and 170 (personating a public servant), the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the retail industry

The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the reta...

 Canada
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022