Kerala Assembly to discuss Vizhinjam seaport issue

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday decided to discuss the Vizhinjam seaport issue and the ongoing agitation being staged by the local fishermen community against it. The notice seeking an adjournment motion over the raging issue was moved by opposition Congress MLA M Vincent.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his reply, informed the House the government's willingness to discuss the matter on the floor of the assembly later in the day.

''The issue is the one which is being viewed seriously by the state. It is better to discuss the matter stopping the other proceedings,'' he said.

Based on his reply, Speaker A N Shamseer took up the other scheduled business of the day to complete it before the discussion commenced. Fisherfolk of Vizhinjam and other coastal areas have been protesting for more than four months against the under-construction seaport, which also led to violence on November 26 and 27. The protesters attacked Vizhinjam police station on the night of November 27, injuring several policemen.

