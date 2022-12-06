Left Menu

Pakistan's top court sets up supervisory panel on TV scribe killed in Kenya

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 06-12-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 12:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's Supreme Court has set up a panel of five judges to supervise an investigation into the killing of a prominent television journalist shot dead in Kenya, it said on Tuesday.

The court has sought initial responses from the South Asian nation's foreign office, the interior ministry and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), it said in a statement.

The matter, voluntarily taken up by the court, centres on an incident in which the journalist, Arshad Sharif, was shot and killed in October on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

